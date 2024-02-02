Bulawayo Council Orders Illegal Vendors, Public Transporters To Vacate CBD By 09 February

Registered informal traders who have abandoned their bays and/or are not paying the requested council fees are advised to return to their bays and regularise their operations.

All informal traders in Bulawayo are required to have a valid Vendors Licence.

As reported by ZimLive, kombis (commuter omnibuses) are also being moved back to Egodini after eight years following the completion of the first phase of a project to build a mall.

The mall has 400 vending stalls with 350 more set to be added.

Bulawayo mayor David Coltart estimates 5 000 street vendors are trading in the CBD, a large majority of them illegally.

The council charges monthly rentals of US$11.50 for CBD bays or a one-off annual fee of US$23.

Outside the CBD the charges are US$5.75 per month and a one-off annual fee of US$11.50.

The local authority also warned it clamp down on a wide range of illegal activities, including the washing of cars in the city centre, street vehicle repairs, public transport operators using illegal pick-up points, vehicles delivering farm produce and littering. Added Dube:

The City of Bulawayo will be conducting an exercise to eliminate all illegal activities to restore order and cleanliness. All informal traders are requested to keep the city clean by ensuring that their trading places are cleared after trading hours and are further advised that the full force of the law will be implemented against those who continue to breach the relevant bylaws both immediately, after the deadline and going forward.

The high rate of unemployment in Zimbabwe has pushed thousands of people into vending, with most of the traders operating from undesignated places such as pavements in urban areas.

