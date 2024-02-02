Chitungwiza Municipality Resolves To Lease Chikomo Beerhall To Makandiwa's Church

Copies of the proposed lease and accompanying documents are open for inspection during office hours at Council Head Office, in the office of the Acting Director Housing, Education and Community Services, for a period of twenty-one (21) days from the date of the last publication of this notice.

Any person who objects to the proposed leases may lodge his/her objection with the Town Clerk within the period of twenty-one (21) working days from the date of the last publication of this notice.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Local church leaders have set their sights on Chitungwiza, with founder and leader of Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, Walter Magaya, saying he plans to build stadiums in the town.

In November last year, controversial preacher Uebert Angel was reportedly seeking to acquire disused assets and land belonging to Chitungwiza Municipality amid allegations of corruption levelled against CCC councillors.

According to a report, Billion Group – a company that is allegedly linked to Angel wrote to Chitungwiza Municipality and expressed eagerness to acquire land and disused properties to convert them into a hotel, conference centre, shopping mall, service station and construction of a medical centre.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment