Man (50) Fined US$500 For Possessing A Pellet Gun In Public
A 50-year-old man has been found guilty on charges of possessing an offensive weapon at a public gathering by the Bindura Magistrates Court after he brought a pellet gun to a graduation ceremony at the Bindura University of Science Education in October last year.
The weapon was found hidden in a satchel the accused was carrying during a search by police officers at the Shashi gate entrance.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA), the accused, Wellington Madzinga was ordered to pay US$500 or spend 3 months in prison. The NPA said:
Wellington Madzinga (50) was arraigned before the Bindura Magistrates Court facing charges of possessing an offensive weapon at a public gathering.
The State proved that on the 13th of October 2023, the accused person who was attending a graduation ceremony at the Bindura University of Science Education was found in possession of a pellet gun.
Police Officers who were conducting searches at the Shashi gate entrance found the 1×177″/4,5mm BBS KWS Air Pistol with 20×177″/4,5mm ball bearing shots in the black satchel that the accused person was carrying. This led to the accused person’s arrest.
The accused person was sentenced to a USD500 fine or 3 months imprisonment. In addition, 3 months was wholly suspended for 5 years on condition that the accused person does not commit a similar offence. He has been given up to the 28th of February to pay the fine.
A pellet gun is a weapon based on the principle of the primitive blowgun that shoots bullets, pellets, or darts by expansion of compressed air.
In advanced countries, air guns are commonly used in target shooting, as toys, and as “beginner” guns for children.
More: Pindula News