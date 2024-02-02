Man (50) Fined US$500 For Possessing A Pellet Gun In Public

9 minutes ago Fri, 02 Feb 2024 11:55:10 GMT

A 50-year-old man has been found guilty on charges of possessing an offensive weapon at a public gathering by the Bindura Magistrates Court after he brought a pellet gun to a graduation ceremony at the Bindura University of Science Education in October last year.

The weapon was found hidden in a satchel the accused was carrying during a search by police officers at the Shashi gate entrance.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA), the accused, Wellington Madzinga was ordered to pay US$500 or spend 3 months in prison. The NPA said:

