Millers "Steal" Nearly 10 000 Bags Of Maize From Haritatos

Haritatos owns a farm in Kadoma and is into maize production. Under a certain arrangement, the maize is transported to Central Bakery and Millers by Netombo Transport Logistics Company for storage in a warehouse under the custody and supervision of the accused duo.

Prosecutors said that between May and July 2023, the duo hatched a plan to steal the maize which had been put under their custody by Haritatos.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The offence came to light when Haritatos carried out a stock-take and discovered that 9 735 bags of maize were missing.

Haritatos has been involved with ZANU PF since 2002 and has been a member of the party’s youth league.

In 2018, his father Peter, incumbent MP for Muzvezve, decided against running for re-election and Vangelis was chosen as the ZANU PF candidate. He won with a landslide.

Vangelis was then appointed as the Deputy Minister for Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He was re-elected as MP for Muzvezve in the 2023 general election and was reappointed as Deputy Minister for Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement by President Mnangagwa.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment