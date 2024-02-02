Robber Musa Taj Abdul, Accomplices Sentenced To 52 Years Imprisonment Each

4 minutes ago Fri, 02 Feb 2024 12:18:17 GMT

Three notorious robbers Musa Taj Abdul, Charles Lundu and Sean Andile Dhlamini, have been sentenced to 52 years in jail following their conviction of 13 counts of armed robbery, mostly done in Borrowdale, Harare.

As reported by The Herald, Harare Regional Magistrate Ignatio Mhene sentenced the trio to 10 years each for the first count.

For the remaining 12 counts, they were combined and reduced to seven counts, where each one of them was sentenced to seven years imprisonment bringing the total to 52 years.

