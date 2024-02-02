Robber Musa Taj Abdul, Accomplices Sentenced To 52 Years Imprisonment Each
Three notorious robbers Musa Taj Abdul, Charles Lundu and Sean Andile Dhlamini, have been sentenced to 52 years in jail following their conviction of 13 counts of armed robbery, mostly done in Borrowdale, Harare.
As reported by The Herald, Harare Regional Magistrate Ignatio Mhene sentenced the trio to 10 years each for the first count.
For the remaining 12 counts, they were combined and reduced to seven counts, where each one of them was sentenced to seven years imprisonment bringing the total to 52 years.
However, eight years were suspended on condition that the convicted robbers do not commit a similar offence within the next five years.
An additional four years were suspended on condition that they restitute US$2 416 to the complainant of count one by March 30.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Two more years were suspended on condition that they restitute complainants US$1 070.
This means that each of the three robbers will serve an effective 38 years in jail.
The notorious armed robbers were arrested by law enforcement agents in Beitbridge in August 2020.
More: Pindula News