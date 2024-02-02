United States Imposes Sanctions On Four Israelis

The sanctions, which were announced on Thursday, 01 February, will freeze the individuals’ assets in the US and restrict financial dealings with them.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday:

There are no plans to target with sanctions Israeli government officials at this time.

Kirby said the US informed the Israeli government before announcing the sanctions.

The White House also announced a new decree to penalise perpetrators of “extremist settler violence” in the West Bank.

In a statement, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that settler violence,

… poses a grave threat to peace, security, and stability in the West Bank, Israel, and the Middle East region, and threatens the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States.

The announcement on Thursday came amid increasing pressure on President Joe Biden over his unwavering support for Israel’s war on Gaza ahead of presidential elections set for November.

The executive order coincided with Biden’s visit on Thursday to Michigan, a Midwestern swing state that is home to a large Arab American community.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu differed with the Americans, saying the overwhelming majority of West Bank settlers are “law-abiding citizens”. He said in a statement:

Israel acts against all Israelis who break the law, everywhere; therefore, exceptional measures are unnecessary.

The West Bank is the largest of the two Palestinian territories and home to some three million Palestinians, administered by the Palestinian Authority.

The other Palestinian territory is the Gaza Strip which is administered by Hamas, a group considered a terrorist organisation by Western countries such as the United States.

The Gaza Strip is currently being bombarded by the Israeli army after Hamas fighters broke into Isreal on 07 October and killed more 1 200 people, most of them civilians, and took scores as hostages.

Hamas (Palestine), Hezbollah (Lebanon) and Houthis (Yemen) are among several armed groups funded by Iran.

