Burnt Body Of Baby Boy Found Hanging On A Tree

The body of the victim was burnt and in an advanced state of decomposition.

Earlier, the Police said they had discovered three-year-old Caroline Makubhwakwa’s body lying in a gulley at the foot of Mavhuradona Mountain in Guruve on 25 January.

Some of her body parts were missing, raising suspicion the child was murdered for ritual purposes.

There is a belief in some African societies that human body parts, removed while the victim is still alive, can be used to boost one’s business or to create wealth.

