Burnt Body Of Baby Boy Found Hanging On A Tree
Police in Mashonaland West Province have launched an investigation into a suspected ritual murder incident after the body of an infant was found hanging from a tree in Kadoma.
In a post on their official X handle, the Police said the body had been burned and was in an advanced state of decomposition. Police said:
ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which the body of a yet-to-be-identified male infant approximately one year six months old was found hanging from a tree near Muzvezve River Battlefields, Kadoma on 30 January 2024.Feedback
The body of the victim was burnt and in an advanced state of decomposition.
Earlier, the Police said they had discovered three-year-old Caroline Makubhwakwa’s body lying in a gulley at the foot of Mavhuradona Mountain in Guruve on 25 January.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Some of her body parts were missing, raising suspicion the child was murdered for ritual purposes.
There is a belief in some African societies that human body parts, removed while the victim is still alive, can be used to boost one’s business or to create wealth.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals