Chinese Firms Donate Cholera Control Supplies To Zimbabwe

Liu added that the donation not only demonstrated Chinese enterprises’ social responsibility but also symbolized the solidarity and bond between Chinese and Zimbabwean people.

As reported by Xinhua, CCEZ has over 80 members, including Chinese government-owned entities and China-listed companies in various sectors such as mining, manufacturing, power generation and logistics.

Ministry of Health and Childcare provincial human resources officer Gideon Mapokotera thanked Chinese entities for their donation. He said:

The Chinese have always been good friends to Zimbabwe. They have brought a various assortment of goods … and these will go a long way in motivating our staff, and reaching out to our community.

So far, Cholera cases have been recorded in Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces and most of the country’s 64 districts.

On Monday, an oral cholera vaccination programme targeting 2.3 million people was launched to fight the spread of the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of 01 February 2024, Zimbabwe had 22 105 suspected Cholera cases, 2 388 confirmed cases, 21 378 recoveries, 71 confirmed deaths and 421 suspected deaths.

As of 31 January 2024, a total of 103 735 people had received the Oral Cholera Vaccine.

