Decommissioning Bulawayo Power Station To Result In Job Losses - BPRA

Job losses are going to be experienced by both the residents of Bulawayo and also employees of ZESA working at the thermal power station.

For the residents, those working in industries and any other businesses highly dependent on electricity for operations will be adversely affected.

Meanwhile, the ZESA employees will suffer retrenchment and, in some instances, get transfers with their families experiencing moves to new areas or workstations.

The family setup is going to be affected given that children would have to start afresh in terms of seeking admission to new schools amongst a few things.

Financially, there is no money to run the plants not only in Bulawayo but across the country and over 600 employees are likely to lose their jobs or get transferred.

At the present moment, vacancies that emerge within the power utility are given to outsiders instead of employees working in these power plants.