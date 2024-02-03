"ED's Nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa, Was Assaulted By A ZANU PF Security Detail"

Mwedziwendira appeared before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya charged with assault and pleaded guilty to the offence.

He will return to court on Monday for sentencing.

Mwedziwendira is also charged with possession of prohibited drugs. He told the court he is employed as a security detail at the ZANU PF headquarters in Harare.

According to court papers, on 30 January 2024, at around 10 PM, at Number 6 Trud Mansions, corner of 6th Street and Five Avenue in the capital, Vengesai accompanied Mnangagwa and Handson Gapa out of his apartment to his motor vehicle parked outside after attending a party held at his flat.

On the way to the parking lot, it is alleged that the complainants came across Mwedziwendira who was talking at the top of his voice complaining that Mnangagwa and his team had blocked his motor vehicles.

The accused person allegedly charged at Mnangagwa, whom he held by the collar before turning and charging towards Vengesai.

It is further alleged that Mwedziwendira held Vengesai by his beard using both hands and asked him why he was not shaving his beard.

The accused person went on to say that if the complainants were to make fun of him, he was going to shoot them.

Mwedziwendira, however, did not produce any firearm, the court was told.

The complainants managed to push the accused person away and the accused tried to assault Gapa, who overpowered him.

Mwedziwendira allegedly went to one of his cars parked outside, a Nissan Caravan, and sped off.

The complainant did not sustain any injuries as a result of the assault.

The accused was arrested by a team from the CID Homicide led by Detective Brian Maigeta.

