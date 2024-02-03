Govt Set To Investigate Basic Foodstuffs "Scarcity"

6 minutes ago Sat, 03 Feb 2024 05:48:26 GMT

The Government has said it needs more time to investigate claims that basic foodstuffs are disappearing from supermarkets.

This comes after Mpopoma-Mzilikazi legislator Charles Moyo (CCC) asked what measures the government had put in place to curb the disappearance of basic commodities from supermarkets during a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly.

In response, the leader of government business in Parliament, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the Ministry of Industry and Commerce will investigate to ascertain whether claims of the disappearance of foodstuffs from shops have substance or not. He said (via NewsDay):

