ZANU PF Wants Law Barring Citizens Who "Invite" Sanctions From Running For Public Office

As a country at war, it is unfortunate to have some of our people supporting sanctions, going to these places to ask for sanctions.

I want to remind this House that there was a motion that was moved to say that those who look for sanctions must never participate in the governance of this country.

We are too democratic as a people, too democratic for comfort. Why would we even entertain an election with people who are sponsored to destroy Zimbabwe?

Why would we have an opposition that is totally, clearly and vehemently against Zimbabwe and allow them to participate in a democratic election, when they are sanctioning us?

We are a country at war and there are surrogates of imperialism who come here, go to an election with us, sponsored by the same people, we are too soft.

We have people who died for the freedom of Zimbabwe. Some who have no limbs, some who could not even have kids, others whom we do not even know where they were buried trying to liberate this country.

Somebody goes to the same colonisers to say destroy this population, destroy these people to give life to themselves because they are sell-outs. They are sell-outs, they are Judas Iscariots.