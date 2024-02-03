ZETDC Urges Clients To Upgrade Electricity Prepaid Meters
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has started upgrading the pre-paid metres system for its customers nationwide.
In a statement, ZETDC said all meters that were introduced in 1993 will have their system called Token Identifier (TID) upgraded to meet the needs of the new system.
The TID is a system used by a prepaid meter to determine if a token has already been used. ZETDC said:
In November 2024, the memory on this system will lapse and prepayment meters will not be able to accept recharge tokens.
TID roll-over in simple terms, is upgrading the prepaid meters so that they will continue to accept prepaid tokens after 24 November 2024.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Customers will get three sets of 20-digit tokens upon purchasing their ordinary electricity tokens, that is two sets of 20-digit key change tokens and one set of 20-digit credit tokens.
These are to be entered in the meter in the order in which they are provided and all vending platforms will produce Key change tokens upon purchasing recharge tokens.
Meter upgrade will only be done once per prepaid meter and customers are not required to pay anything for this exercise.
ZETDC said in case a client’s meter was not compliant, the company would replace the meter at no cost.
Last month, ZETDC acting public relations officer Alaina Suliwa told The Sunday Mail that meters that are not upgraded by 24 November 2024 will not accept tokens beyond that date. Said Suliwa:
The upgrade is done as part of compliance with the requirements by the STS (Standard Transfer Specification) system for prepaid meters, which states that all power utilities using this system the world over have to do the upgrades by November 24, 2024, to enable their meters to continue accepting tokens.
Any prepaid meter that is not upgraded by this date will not accept tokens. Hence, upgrading ensures uninterrupted recharging service to our valued customers and also comes with enhanced security features for the meter.
More: Pindula News