ZETDC Urges Clients To Upgrade Electricity Prepaid Meters

In November 2024, the memory on this system will lapse and prepayment meters will not be able to accept recharge tokens.

TID roll-over in simple terms, is upgrading the prepaid meters so that they will continue to accept prepaid tokens after 24 November 2024.

Customers will get three sets of 20-digit tokens upon purchasing their ordinary electricity tokens, that is two sets of 20-digit key change tokens and one set of 20-digit credit tokens.

These are to be entered in the meter in the order in which they are provided and all vending platforms will produce Key change tokens upon purchasing recharge tokens.

Meter upgrade will only be done once per prepaid meter and customers are not required to pay anything for this exercise.