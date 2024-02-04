Cemair To Launch Johannesburg-Harare Flights In March 2024

5 minutes ago Sun, 04 Feb 2024 12:01:31 GMT

Cemair, an independently owned and operated South African airline, is set to launch flights between Johannesburg and Harare in March 2024. This new route will join the existing list of airlines offering direct flights between these two major cities.

Starting from March 21, Cemair will provide scheduled flights four times a week on the Johannesburg-Harare route, The South African reported. Passengers on these flights can expect to enjoy inflight catering, a checked baggage allowance of 21kg, and a cabin baggage allowance of 7kg, all included in the standard fares. Commenting on the development, Zimbabwean journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono said this was “fantastic news”: