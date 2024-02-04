Cemair To Launch Johannesburg-Harare Flights In March 2024
Cemair, an independently owned and operated South African airline, is set to launch flights between Johannesburg and Harare in March 2024. This new route will join the existing list of airlines offering direct flights between these two major cities.
Starting from March 21, Cemair will provide scheduled flights four times a week on the Johannesburg-Harare route, The South African reported. Passengers on these flights can expect to enjoy inflight catering, a checked baggage allowance of 21kg, and a cabin baggage allowance of 7kg, all included in the standard fares. Commenting on the development, Zimbabwean journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono said this was “fantastic news”:
Many frequent fliers will hope that this will help lower prices on this route which has been the most expensive route per mile worldwide. The introduction of a new airline often brings more competition, which can lead to better pricing and airline options for travellers. It will be very interesting to see how CemAir’s entry will impact the overall market for flights between Harare and Johannesburg.Feedback
Cemair already operates a wide network of domestic flights within South Africa and serves destinations such as Maun and Kasane in Botswana, Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, and Maputo in Mozambique. The airline has expressed its intentions to expand its services to other destinations in the future, with flights to Luanda in Angola, Livingstone in Zambia, and Gaborone in Botswana in the pipeline.
Zimbabwe, much like South Africa, has experienced positive growth in terms of tourism and air travel. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, several airlines have either introduced or reintroduced scheduled flights to Zimbabwe. Both Victoria Falls and Harare have witnessed an increase in airline presence, with multiple carriers offering direct services from Johannesburg to Harare. Notable airlines on this route include Airlink, FlySafair, South African Airways, Fastjet, and Air Zimbabwe.
