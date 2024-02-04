South Africa Beat Cape Verde Securing AFCON Semi Finals Spot
South Africa emerged victorious in a thrilling match against Cape Verde, securing a spot in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024. The game ended in a goalless draw after regular time and extra time, leading to a penalty shootout. South Africa’s captain, Ronwen Williams, played a crucial role by saving four penalties from Cape Verde’s players.
Williams showcased his exceptional goalkeeping skills throughout the match. In normal time, he made a spectacular save to tip Gilson Benchimol’s strike against the woodwork, preventing a late victory for Cape Verde. His outstanding performance continued in the penalty shootout, where he dived to his right to deny Cape Verde’s first three penalties. Williams checked notes on a water bottle between kicks.
The match itself was characterised by poor finishing from both teams. South Africa’s Teboho Mokoena had a chance to score during extra time, but Cape Verde’s goalkeeper, Vozinha, made two exceptional saves to keep the game level. The lack of goals during regular time made Williams’ saves even more significant.
South Africa now has the opportunity to avenge their defeat against Nigeria in the 2000 AFCON semi-finals. They were beaten 2-0 by the Super Eagles in that match. The team’s goalkeeper, Williams, is likely to be considered for the Best Goalkeeper award at the end of the tournament due to his remarkable performances.
South Africa’s victory sets up a challenging semi-final against Nigeria, a team with a strong defensive record. Both teams have achieved four successive clean sheets in the tournament, and South Africa will need Williams in top form to overcome their opponents. The match promises to be an exciting encounter, as South Africa aims to bridge the gap in FIFA’s rankings and secure a place in the final.
Ivory Coast vs Mali
Elsewhere, there was a lot of drama after the Ivory Coast-Mali match last night. The game ended in a 1-1 draw after the normal playing time. In an unexpected turn of events, Ivory Coast, who had been playing with only 10 players since the first half, managed to score the winning goal just a few seconds before the final whistle. This goal secured their spot in the semi-finals and also caused a lot of drama as Mali players and officials confronted the referee intending to beat him up.