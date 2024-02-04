South Africa Beat Cape Verde Securing AFCON Semi Finals Spot

8 minutes ago Sun, 04 Feb 2024 05:40:56 GMT

South Africa emerged victorious in a thrilling match against Cape Verde, securing a spot in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024. The game ended in a goalless draw after regular time and extra time, leading to a penalty shootout. South Africa’s captain, Ronwen Williams, played a crucial role by saving four penalties from Cape Verde’s players.

Williams showcased his exceptional goalkeeping skills throughout the match. In normal time, he made a spectacular save to tip Gilson Benchimol’s strike against the woodwork, preventing a late victory for Cape Verde. His outstanding performance continued in the penalty shootout, where he dived to his right to deny Cape Verde’s first three penalties. Williams checked notes on a water bottle between kicks.

The match itself was characterised by poor finishing from both teams. South Africa’s Teboho Mokoena had a chance to score during extra time, but Cape Verde’s goalkeeper, Vozinha, made two exceptional saves to keep the game level. The lack of goals during regular time made Williams’ saves even more significant.

