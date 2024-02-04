WATCH: I Have 1 Advisor, The Holy Spirit - Nelson Chamisa

4 minutes ago Sun, 04 Feb 2024 05:17:04 GMT

Nelson Chamisa, the former leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), recently stated that his only advisor is the Holy Spirit. In an interview with VOANews on his 46th birthday, Chamisa dismissed the idea that he doesn’t consult with anyone. He explained that people mistakenly believe he acts alone, but in reality, he seeks guidance from a higher power. Chamisa believes that the Holy Spirit is the powerful advisor for every human being. He emphasized that God is present in both good and bad times and is the ultimate authority. Chamisa sees his role as a vessel and relies on seeking God’s guidance for his actions and purpose. He said:

People make the mistake of thinking that I do things as an individual. No, there are forces, you know, I have one chief advisor. People will say ‘Who is his advisor?’ The Holy Spirit is the powerful advisor for each and every human being… Our God is a God of the mountain, He is also the God of the valley. So whenever things are okay or they are bad, God is still a God and is the author He styles it the best. We do our best as vessels, as human beings but ultimately there is the ultimate one. So the secret for me is really to seek His face and to be guided by our Father because we have a Father in heaven and he is the author of our being, substance and of course our essence our purpose. Many people have not understood they think ‘Oh this guy is just giving us verses!’

Chamisa, who is a trained AFM in Zimbabwe Pastor but not ordained, believes that his calling in leadership is to teach nations and churches the true way. He considers the verses from the Bible to be essential, as they provide him with the necessary tools to lead. According to Chamisa, when people are anchored in God, “victory is certain”. Watch the video below for more:

