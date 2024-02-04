ZANU PF Secures Two-Thirds Majority In Zimbabwe Parliament After February By-Elections

4 minutes ago Sun, 04 Feb 2024 06:53:56 GMT

The ruling party in Zimbabwe, ZANU PF, has gained a two-thirds majority in Parliament after winning at least two constituencies in recent by-elections. These by-elections took place on Saturday 4 February 2024 to fill vacancies left by the recalls of Members of Parliament and councillors by CCC’s disputed interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu. Six constituencies held by-elections, including Chegutu West, Seke, Goromonzi South, Mkoba North, Pelandaba-Tshabalala, and Zvimba East.

ZANU PF was able to secure a two-thirds parliamentary majority, which they had failed to achieve in the general elections held on 23-24 August 2023. They only needed to win two seats to reach this majority.

In Marondera, ZANU PF won all three vacant council seats. In Ward 10, ZANU PF received 489 votes compared to CCC’s 152. In Ward 8, ZANU PF had 435 votes while CCC had 121. In Ward 3, ZANU PF received 325 votes while CCC had 73.

