Credcorp Ordered To Pay Seed Co $1.1 Million For Breach Of Contract

5 minutes ago Mon, 05 Feb 2024 16:34:56 GMT

The High Court has ordered Credcorp, a local company in Zimbabwe to pay Seed Co Limited US$1.1 million after Credcorp failed to fulfil a seed production contract.

Seed Co is a Zimbabwean company that supports seed crop production by providing sponsorships to growers. They supply farmers with parent seeds and cover the production costs associated with growing new seed crops. The farmers cultivate the seed crops according to specified practices, and after harvest and processing, they deliver the seed-produced to Seed Co.

The value of the newly produced seed is determined through negotiation, The Herald reported. Seed Co deducts the initial production costs and the cost of the parent seed provided, and the remaining profit is shared with the grower.

Feedback