Thieves Strike Jiba Primary School, Stealing Laptop And Valuables

6 minutes ago Mon, 05 Feb 2024 13:42:05 GMT

Thieves struck Jiba Primary School in Insuza, Bubi District, Matabeleland North Province on Thursday night, allegedly stealing a laptop and several items.

The school’s headmaster, Ophias Dube, securely locked his office door before leaving for the day, the Chronicle reported. However, when he returned on Friday morning, he was shocked to find the door wide open.

Among the stolen items were a black HP laptop, a portfolio bag containing important documents such as Dube’s identity papers and bank cards. Local authorities were promptly informed, and a report of the unlawful entry and theft was lodged with the Insuza police.

Feedback