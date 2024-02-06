Four Men Arrested For Illegal Possession Of Ivory

Elephant poaching has significantly decreased in recent years due to various conservation initiatives, including the signing of the Lower Zambezi Mana Pools Transfrontier Conservation Area (LOZAMAP TFCA) Memorandum of Understanding between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The LOZAMAP TFCA agreement builds upon the efforts of development partners, such as the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks), in conserving elephants and other wildlife species. The African elephant population has faced threats from poaching and habitat loss, leading to its classification as “endangered” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

In the Mana Pools, Chewore, and Sapi protected areas, elephant poaching has been successfully curbed, with zero incidents reported in the past four years. However, the Hurungwe Safari area has experienced a few cases of poaching-related elephant carcasses since 2020. The decline in elephant poaching can be attributed to the collaborative efforts of law enforcement authorities in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The cross-border collaboration between both countries has played a crucial role in combating poaching and ensuring the protection of elephant populations. The conservationists involved in the efforts believe that this joint approach has contributed to the decline in elephant poaching within the LOZAMAP TFCA area. They emphasize the need to maintain and enhance security measures to ensure the long-term protection of elephants in the region.

