Zimbabwean Minister Mutsvangwa Fired Over China Deals, Family Business, And Power Struggle - Report

There were also other issues concerning his business dealings with the Chinese and his son’s commercial undertakings, especially his connection with Starlink. The issue of war veterans who are disgruntled with him was also a major factor.

The conflict escalated when Muswere, with Mnangagwa’s approval, replaced board chairpersons appointed by Mutsvangwa’s wife at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd. Mutsvangwa openly supported the former chairpersons, praising their performance during the previous year’s general elections. This public challenge to the president and his ally further sealed Mutsvangwa’s fate.

This isn’t the first time Mutsvangwa has been dismissed from a government position. In 2018, Mnangagwa removed him as his special advisor after the military coup that brought him to power, and in 2016, former President Robert Mugabe fired him as War Veterans Minister over leadership succession battles and factionalism.

In addition to Mutsvangwa’s dismissal, President Mnangagwa appointed three deputy ministers in various government departments. The reasons behind Mutsvangwa’s dismissal were not officially stated, but former Tourism Minister, Walter Mzembi, believes he is “ungovernable and does not submit to the authority of anyone let alone the collectivity of Cabinet and the President. He is an all-knowing man of many words who does not know when to mute himself.”

