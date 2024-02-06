Zimbabwean Minister Mutsvangwa Fired Over China Deals, Family Business, And Power Struggle - Report
President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired Christopher Mutsvangwa, the former Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs, for various reasons, including his business dealings with Chinese investors and his son’s commercial ventures. Mutsvangwa’s recent outburst against Information Minister Jenfan Muswere, a close ally of the president, regarding changes in state-controlled media board appointments, was the final straw that led to his dismissal, The NewsHawks reported.
Mutsvangwa’s attack on Muswere was seen as interference in another ministry’s affairs and a challenge to the president’s authority. Additionally, Mutsvangwa had strained relations with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and the military top hierarchy, according to The NewsHawks. Sources said:
Mutsvangwa was fired for several reasons, but the final straw was his attack on Muswere — and by extension Mnangagwa — over new board appointments at ZBC and Zimpapers. Mutsvangwa wrote to Mnangagwa complaining about Muswere, saying he was removing information or propaganda chiefs who helped Zanu PF win elections and does not know anything about party policy. This was seen as gross interference in another ministry’s affairs, brazen arrogance and unacceptable challenge to the highest appointing authority, the President.Feedback
There were also other issues concerning his business dealings with the Chinese and his son’s commercial undertakings, especially his connection with Starlink. The issue of war veterans who are disgruntled with him was also a major factor.
The conflict escalated when Muswere, with Mnangagwa’s approval, replaced board chairpersons appointed by Mutsvangwa’s wife at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd. Mutsvangwa openly supported the former chairpersons, praising their performance during the previous year’s general elections. This public challenge to the president and his ally further sealed Mutsvangwa’s fate.
This isn’t the first time Mutsvangwa has been dismissed from a government position. In 2018, Mnangagwa removed him as his special advisor after the military coup that brought him to power, and in 2016, former President Robert Mugabe fired him as War Veterans Minister over leadership succession battles and factionalism.
In addition to Mutsvangwa’s dismissal, President Mnangagwa appointed three deputy ministers in various government departments. The reasons behind Mutsvangwa’s dismissal were not officially stated, but former Tourism Minister, Walter Mzembi, believes he is “ungovernable and does not submit to the authority of anyone let alone the collectivity of Cabinet and the President. He is an all-knowing man of many words who does not know when to mute himself.”
