Bonaqua Troutbeck African Triathlon Cup Wheels Turn 

The 2024 edition of the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup will be staged on the 17′ of February, at the serene Troutbeck resort in Nyanga.

Writing for Pindula News, Munashe Chokodza says this year’s edition is promising to be bigger and better.

The multi-sport festival is an annual event which has become a beacon for sports tourism for Zimbabwe, drawing global and regional athletes from countries such as Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Japan, Ireland and this year, there’s more anticipation of having more athletes taking part in the 2024 edition. Coca-Cola Frontline Marketing Manager, Barry Otieno said:

