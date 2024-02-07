Bonaqua Troutbeck African Triathlon Cup Wheels Turn
The 2024 edition of the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup will be staged on the 17′ of February, at the serene Troutbeck resort in Nyanga.
Writing for Pindula News, Munashe Chokodza says this year’s edition is promising to be bigger and better.
The multi-sport festival is an annual event which has become a beacon for sports tourism for Zimbabwe, drawing global and regional athletes from countries such as Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Japan, Ireland and this year, there’s more anticipation of having more athletes taking part in the 2024 edition. Coca-Cola Frontline Marketing Manager, Barry Otieno said:
It comes as a great privilege and honour to be the title sponsor of the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon, a global event sanctioned by the International Union.
Bonaqua being a water brand suits the event well and resonates magnificently with the natural surroundings that we experience in Troutbeck.
The Bonaqua brand has grown together with Triathlon Zimbabwe as the official title sponsor.
This alone demonstrates our commitment and celebration to the development of sport in Zimbabwe.
This year’s event is loaded with multi-sport activities that include corporate challenge, aquathlon, mountain biking, open water swimming and many more. Triathlon Zimbabwe president, Ross O’Donoghue said:
Am thankful to our sponsors who have walked with us through thick and thin. Bonaqua, the title sponsor, Cimas’ iGo, CFAO, Rooney’s Events, African Sun, Troutbeck Resort, Ecocash, and Simbisa, your support has been immense.
As a body, we have continued to grow and we are delighted that our sponsors’ catalogue grows with us, this year I would like to announce and welcome the arrival of MCM Legal to the sponsors’ basket.
We sincerely hope that they will enjoy the experience and the partnership for this event.
We would like to thank MCM Legal and the entire sponsor group for their support and commitment to this high-profile event.
Elite athletes competing in the event get world ranking points for the International Triathlon Union (ITU) ranking system.
This means that the points scored by athletes will ultimately become Olympic Ranking Qualification points.
The magnificent Troutbeck is well known as one of the world’s best resorts for triathlon sports and is a tourism hub with safe, clean, disease and animal-free water, good roads within perfect terrain as well as a friendly climatic environment.
More: Pindula News