Chikomba DDC Lifts CCC Councillors Suspension

We refer to the above matter and our telephone conversation earlier today. During the aforesaid telephone conversation, Ms Ndou told us that your clients will withdraw their urgent chamber application if a written undertaking is given on the terms that we proposed to you before. Here now is our clients' undertaking, your clients will not be hindered from discharging their duties as councillors for their respective wards and your clients' allowances will not be withheld.

Mariga suspended the quartet after they applied a declarature to nullify all council committees at the High Court in Harare arguing that the committees were imposed by the council chairperson Israel Dhikinya without conducting elections thereby violating the Rural Councils Act.

The four CCC councillors then filed an urgent chamber application challenging the suspension.

In their application, the councillors argued that they did not receive any official communication notifying them of the suspension.

They also argued that Mariga does not have the authority to suspend them.

Meanwhile, the CCC councillors are continuing with their application to nullify all council committees.

