Man (30) Fined US$200 For Assaulting Tongai Mnangagwa

On the way to the parking lot, Vengesai came across Mwedziwendira who was shouting on top of his voice complaining that Vengesai and his friends had parked their vehicles in a way that blocked his motor vehicles.

Mwedziwendira charged towards Mnangagwa whom he held by the collar before turning and charging towards Vengesai.

The accused also held Vengesai by his beard using both his hands and asked him why he had not shaved.

He went on to threaten to shoot the two but did not produce any firearm.

Gapa restrained Mwedziwendira before he drove off at high speed.

Although he was fined US$200 for assault, Mwedziwendira did not go free and was remanded in custody on three other charges of dealing in dangerous drugs, where he is jointly charged with his employee, Jasper Cephas Kuziva.

Mwedziwendira and Kuziva are facing three counts of unlawful possession of mbanje, unlawful possession of unspecified medicines, and unlawful possession of unregistered medicines for resale.

Allegations are that police received a report that Mwedziwendira and Kuziva were dealing in dangerous drugs at the Fife Avenue shopping centre.

Police were also told that the duo had been involved in a brawl with some members of the public.

Detectives went to the shopping centre where the two fled, leaving behind four vehicles.

On Wednesday at around midday, the two accused persons were arrested and Kuziva was found in possession of the car keys.

Chanakira said police searched the vehicles, a silver BMW 530I, a red VW, a Mercedes Benz C240, and another silver Mercedes Benz C220 and recovered two sachets of mbanje and a passport in the name of Antony Mwedziwendira from the Mercedes Benz C220.

Also recovered were 26 prepared cigarettes of mbanje and 21 sachets of dagga, 30 pentral-50 pills, Sildenafil tablets, eight cobra 120 tablets, 13 black cobra 150, 7 black cobra 200 tablets, nine sex force, 100mg sildenafil citrate tablets, four Oto tablets, one sachet of Viamax power sex coffee, one sachet of superpower capsules passion energy, one sachet of man king tablet, one sachet of Bang Bang strong man capsule, one sachet of AK 47 super, mbanje packaged as 67 rods and 156 sachets in a black cooler box placed in the boot.

The recovered drugs had a street value of $825 000. The seized drugs and the vehicles are being held as exhibits.

