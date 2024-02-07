Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeCrime and Courts

Thief Snatches Chido Mnangagwa's iPhone

4 minutes agoWed, 07 Feb 2024 05:58:28 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Thief Snatches Chido Mnangagwa's iPhone

A 43-year-old suspected thief was arraigned before a magistrate on Tuesday for allegedly snatching an iPhone from a woman while she was driving in Harare’s avenues area, reported NewsDay.

Oliver Rimai appeared before Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa who remanded him in custody to 26 February.

The court heard that Rimai usually targets motorists whom he steals from as they stop at the traffic lights.

Allegations are that on 01 February at around 7:45 PM, the victim, Chido Mnangagwa was driving her Mercedes-Benz along 7th Street.

Mnangagwa stopped at the traffic lights intending to turn left into Hebert Chitepo Avenue.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel

Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Rimai allegedly snatched Mnangagwa’s iPhone 15 Pro Max through an open passenger’s side window and ran away.

Chido immediately advised her brother Tichaona Viano about the incident who pursued and apprehended Rimai.

The phone, valued at US$1 900, was recovered before he was taken to the police.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

iPhoneChido MnangagwaiPhone 15 Pro Max

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback