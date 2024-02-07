Thief Snatches Chido Mnangagwa's iPhone

4 minutes ago Wed, 07 Feb 2024 05:58:28 GMT

A 43-year-old suspected thief was arraigned before a magistrate on Tuesday for allegedly snatching an iPhone from a woman while she was driving in Harare’s avenues area, reported NewsDay.

Oliver Rimai appeared before Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa who remanded him in custody to 26 February.

The court heard that Rimai usually targets motorists whom he steals from as they stop at the traffic lights.

Feedback