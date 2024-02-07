Thief Snatches Chido Mnangagwa's iPhone
A 43-year-old suspected thief was arraigned before a magistrate on Tuesday for allegedly snatching an iPhone from a woman while she was driving in Harare’s avenues area, reported NewsDay.
Oliver Rimai appeared before Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa who remanded him in custody to 26 February.
The court heard that Rimai usually targets motorists whom he steals from as they stop at the traffic lights.
Allegations are that on 01 February at around 7:45 PM, the victim, Chido Mnangagwa was driving her Mercedes-Benz along 7th Street.
Mnangagwa stopped at the traffic lights intending to turn left into Hebert Chitepo Avenue.
Rimai allegedly snatched Mnangagwa’s iPhone 15 Pro Max through an open passenger’s side window and ran away.
Chido immediately advised her brother Tichaona Viano about the incident who pursued and apprehended Rimai.
The phone, valued at US$1 900, was recovered before he was taken to the police.
