ZERA Hikes Fuel Prices; Petrol Now US$1.64 Per Litre, Up From US$1.57

The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is at E5. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.

The increase in the price of fuel, though slight for diesel, may result in a fresh wave of price increases.

