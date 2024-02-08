2023 HEXCO Examination Results Out

He wishes to thank the lecturers, the students, parents/guardians, the examination staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system and in the teaching and learning processes.

Their contribution has enabled the pass rate to rise from 60% in 2022 to 68% for this examination session.

Tagwira advised all HEXCO Centres to collect the results from their respective regions from Tuesday 6 February 2024.

More: Pindula News

