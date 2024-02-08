2023 HEXCO Examination Results Out
The Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) has released the November/December 2023 results from the National Foundation Certificate to the Higher National Diploma level.
This was announced by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, in a statement issued on Wednesday, 07 February. It reads:
He wishes to thank the lecturers, the students, parents/guardians, the examination staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system and in the teaching and learning processes.
Their contribution has enabled the pass rate to rise from 60% in 2022 to 68% for this examination session.
Tagwira advised all HEXCO Centres to collect the results from their respective regions from Tuesday 6 February 2024.
