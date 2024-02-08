Govt Directive To School Heads Over Payment Of Fees Backfires
Most parents who send their children to public schools are no longer paying school fees after the Government warned school heads against sending away learners for non-payment of fees.
This was said by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerai Moyo while officiating at a clean-up and public consultation meeting in Kwekwe recently. Said Moyo:
Most parents are no longer paying fees for their children because of the Government directive. No one should take advantage but you should play your role as a parent and ensure that your child has everything needed for learning.
For those who can, please pay your fees but for those who cannot, the Government has provided safety nets like the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM).
What we want at the end of the day is for the child to have a proper learning setup without any disturbances hence we should all play our part.
He bemoaned what he described as massive corruption in the selection of BEAM beneficiaries by school administrators.
Moyo also said the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion has disbursed BEAM funds for onward transmission to schools, with some arrears dating back to 2022.
The Minister urged schools to come up with fundraising projects to avoid overburdening parents.
