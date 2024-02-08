Govt Directive To School Heads Over Payment Of Fees Backfires

For those who can, please pay your fees but for those who cannot, the Government has provided safety nets like the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM).

What we want at the end of the day is for the child to have a proper learning setup without any disturbances hence we should all play our part.

He bemoaned what he described as massive corruption in the selection of BEAM beneficiaries by school administrators.

Moyo also said the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion has disbursed BEAM funds for onward transmission to schools, with some arrears dating back to 2022.

The Minister urged schools to come up with fundraising projects to avoid overburdening parents.

