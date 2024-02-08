Hatcliffe Woman Assaulted For "Dating A Married Man" Hospitalised

In a statement posted on their official X page, the police said the victim sustained some injuries as a result of the assault and was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where she is receiving treatment.

Police have appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the other four alleged assailants namely Zeripah Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo and Olleen. ZRP said:

The ZRP has taken note of a video circulating on social media involving a female victim who was being assaulted by five female suspects after being accused of having an affair with a married man in Hatcliffe Extension, Harare. The case is now under investigation and the police have since arrested Mitchel Kariwo (18) in connection with this case. The victim sustained some injuries as a result of the assault and she was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital where she is receiving treatment. ZRP refutes news circulating on social media on the death of the victim. Meanwhile, ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Zeripah Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo and another suspect only identified as Olleen who are being sought in connection with this case. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Cases of public violence triggered by illicit sexual relationships are rampant in Zimbabwe and most of the incidents are not reported to the police.

