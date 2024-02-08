Mnangagwa Exempts 21 Public Entities From Compliance With Procurement Law

3 minutes ago Thu, 08 Feb 2024 12:27:35 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday, 08 February gazetted General Notice 164B of 2024 exempting 21 public entities from compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act aims to ensure transparency, accountability, and

efficiency in public sector transactions.

Critics say that the exemption of state-owned entities from public procurement law could create fertile ground for unrestricted looting, mismanagement, backdoor privatisation, and lack of parliamentary oversight.

The public entities exempted from compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act include the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, AFC Commercial Bank, Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe, TelOne and Kuvimba Mining House. General Notice 164B of 2024 reads in part: