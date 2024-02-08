Mnangagwa Exempts 21 Public Entities From Compliance With Procurement Law
3 minutes agoThu, 08 Feb 2024 12:27:35 GMT
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday, 08 February gazetted General Notice 164B of 2024 exempting 21 public entities from compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.
The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act aims to ensure transparency, accountability, and
efficiency in public sector transactions.
Critics say that the exemption of state-owned entities from public procurement law could create fertile ground for unrestricted looting, mismanagement, backdoor privatisation, and lack of parliamentary oversight.
The public entities exempted from compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act include the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, AFC Commercial Bank, Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe, TelOne and Kuvimba Mining House. General Notice 164B of 2024 reads in part:
WHEREAS it is provided by section 3(9) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Chapter 22:23], that the President may, after consultation with the Authority, by notice in the Gazette, exempt from the application of the Act a prescribed public entity on specified grounds;AND WHEREAS the public entities below mentioned are operating in competitive markets and/or are managed by a third party under a management contract and accordingly need to be prescribed for the purposes of exemption by virtue of section 3(9) abovementioned:NOW, THEREFORE, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do hereby give notice that the public entities mentioned below are exempted from the application of the Act—1. AFC Commercial Bank Limited Registration number 4503/19952. Aurex (Private) Limited Registration number 1846/923. Bindura Nickel Corporation Limited Registration number 552/664. Fidelity Gold Refinery (Private) Limited Registration number 564/19785. Freda Rebecca Gold Mine Limited Registration number 1326/806. Great Dyke Investments (Private) Limited Registration number 2599/20067. HomeLink (Private) Limited Registration number 8701/20048. Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe established in terms of the Infrastructure Development Bank Act [Chapter 24:14]9. Jena Mines (Private) Limited Registration number 6/194110. Kuvimba MiningHouse (Private) Limited Registration number 13291/202011. National Venture Company (Private) Limited Registration number 6529/202012. NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited Registration number 2225/200013. Printing and Minting Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited Registration number 847/202114. Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe established in terms of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act [Chapter 22:15]15. RESZIM Investments (Private) Limited Registration number 458/198416. Sandawana Mines (Private) Limited Registration number 3593/9217. Shamva Mining Company (Private) Limited Registration number 9219/201218. Tel-One Private Limited Registration number 4658/200019. The People’s Own Savings Bank of Zimbabwe established by the People’s Own Savings Bank of Zimbabwe Act [Chapter 24:22]20. Trojan Nickel Mine Limited Registration number 252/6421. Zimbabwe Alloys Limited Registration number 43/1950.
