No Date For Moreblessing Ali Burial

Thank you for reaching out. It is yet to be determined when it will be as there is a lot involved! Once an executive decision is made by our family, we will proceed. Thank you for your kindness in respecting our privacy as we soldier through this. Just because VaSikhala (Mr Sikhala) has been released does not mean that every social media platform should come hounding us for evidence. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v We are asking that as a family you give us due respect, especially for the Sikhala family to do what we need to do to give Moreblessing a decent burial.

Ali was killed in cold blood by Pius Mukandi alias Jamba on 25 May 2022 in Nyatsime.

Her dismembered body parts were later discovered in a disused well at Laina Mukandi’s homestead in Beatrice. Laina is the mother to Pius.

Sikhala was arrested and faced two charges, one of inciting public violence for allegedly saying that Ali’s death had to be avenged, and the other of obstruction of justice for accusing ZANU PF PF of being behind the murder of Ali, thereby misleading the police.

He was convicted of both charges and was released last month after spending 595 days in prison.

A day after his release, Sikhala posted on his X account that Ali had to be buried “as soon as possible”. He said:

It’s sad that Moreblessing Ali has still not been buried since my arrest. This issue needs to come to closure. I am engaging my clients, the Ali family, to make arrangements for her burial as soon as possible.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment