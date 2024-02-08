Sikhala Challenges Conviction And Sentence For Incitement

3 minutes ago Thu, 08 Feb 2024 14:55:31 GMT

Former Zengeza West Member of Parliament Job Sikhala has challenged his conviction and sentence for public violence incitement by Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti last month.

Sikhala and co-accused, Godfrey Sithole were on 30 January 2024 handed two-year prison sentences wholly suspended for 5 years for contravening section 187(1) (a) of the Criminal Code as read with section 36(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, in a notice of appeal filed at Harare High Court on Wednesday, Sikhala’s lawyers Jeremiah Bamu and Harrison Nkomo of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights asked the High Court to overturn and set aside Sikhala’s conviction and sentence and to substitute this with passing a verdict of not guilty and acquit him.

Feedback