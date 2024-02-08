Spike In Armed Robbery Cases Worrisome - Valerio

6 minutes ago Thu, 08 Feb 2024 09:10:47 GMT

Opposition Zimbabwean politician, Elisabeth Valerio said increased armed robbery cases in the country are worrisome and there is a need to address the root causes of the scourge.

Posting on X this Thursday, Valerio, who leads the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) party, said the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) cannot end crime alone.

She appealed to churches, civil organisations, politicians and other stakeholders to assist the police in fighting crime. Said Valerio:

