Zimbabwe Cabinet’s Move To Abolish Death Penalty Marks Progress - Amnesty International

Amnesty International has commended the move by Zimbabwe’s cabinet to back abolition of the death penalty saying capital punishment “has no place in our world.”

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 06 February, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said Cabinet had resolved to back the Private Member’s Bill which seeks to abolish the death penalty.

Muswere said while approving the Bill to abolish the death penalty, Cabinet still wanted the new law to impose lengthy sentences to deter murder.

