Govt Orders Illegal Settlers Off State Land

The Government has ordered people who illegally occupied agricultural land and pastures in rural and urban areas across the country to vacate the areas or risk being prosecuted.
The Herald reported the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Anxious Masuka as saying the Government has noted with concern the increased number of illegal settlers on agricultural land. Said Masuka:
Government has noted with concern the increased number of illegal settlers on agricultural land. As a result, the public is notified that only the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development is authorised to issue tenure documents on agricultural land, as he administers relevant Acts assigned to him by the President.Feedback
Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira recently ordered “illegal” settlers to land acquired without following due process. He said:
You are ordered to vacate immediately and follow the due processes in acquiring land. Government condemns without any reservation the illegal settlements, occupations, parcelling out and selling of the land without the permission of relevant authorities.
The land belongs to the President. No one, but the delegated powers in various departments has permission to parcel out land. Report such activities.
According to the Land Commission Act, it is a criminal offence in terms of the Gazetted Lands (Consequential Provisions) Act to occupy State land without lawful authority in the form of a permit, an offer letter or a lease.
Traditional leaders are also not allowed to sell land and those found guilty will be punished.
Meanwhile, the Masvingo Centre for Research, Advocacy and Development (MACRAD) Trust has urged the Government to stop the ongoing summary removal of people accused of being irregularly settled on State land in the Province under “Operation Order No To Land Barons”.
In Masvingo Province, scores of villagers who have been living on the land for the past two decades have been arraigned before the courts for alleged illegal settlement and are now homeless.
