Headmaster "Hires" Thugs, Chaos Rocks School

The school head is also being accused of unilaterally hiking fees without the government’s approval, and working in cahoots with some school development committee (SDC) members to depose the authority which runs the school affairs.

It is also alleged that Makamba and SDC members have been fighting to control the school’s main account, a development that has led to the clashes.

Speaking to NewsDay on Thursday, 08 February, a church member Amos Mabiya, said:

This is not the first time this has happened. We are seeing the same faces who are known friends of the headmaster [who] want to confuse the school after the over-enrolment of learners. The SDC wants to control the school’s main account and exclude the main authority which is the church and has made attempts to depose the church and appoint dubious characters to support this anarchy.

Bishop Ruwona yesterday confirmed to NewsDay the disturbances saying they are investigating the matter and talking to the responsible authority.

Meanwhile, Makamba reportedly did not answer his mobile phone when contacted for a comment.

