Ibhetshu LikaZulu Chides Chief Charumbira Over Gukurahundi Remarks

The pronouncement by Chief Fortune Charumbira that Gukurahundi is not a genocide is worrying but not surprising since to them it’s an issue.

Shocking is the attempt to muzzle reportage when the powers that be are reporting that journalists will not be allowed to cover hearings.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

We have always maintained that the Government is not sincere and has zero commitment to the resolution of the genocide as it has failed on fundamentals of resolving historical injustices which are acknowledgement, truth-telling, justice, reconciliation and healing

The insincerity in the Chief’s initiative is also indicated by the failure to use existing literature such as Dumbutshena, Chihambakwe and CCJP reports as a baseline.

The views of victims and communities are silently being pushed to the periphery in the Chief’s initiative as concerns by some traditional leaders and stakeholders are being ignored in this perpetrator-led initiative even before the process begins.

Loud calls have been made that it be an inclusive and holistic process by extending hearings to all affected including Midlands, urban areas and the diaspora, especially in South Africa and Botswana where most victims and survivors fled.

These calls have roundly been ignored as govt pushes ahead in this smokescreen. We thus condemn Charumbira’s call. He is not a victim and thus his call is insensitive and misplaced.

We call on the affected victims in the Chief’s Council to call him to order if stakeholders and communities are to take the initiative seriously.

We had grudgingly accepted the process amidst the glaring weaknesses but every step of the way it is being proven that it is farce.

We thus implore all stakeholders to closely monitor the process. Tax dollars are being thrown down the drain to whitewash a genocide, absolve perpetrators and buy time.

This is our 20th anniversary year and we are not letting up on our call for justice for Gukurahundi.