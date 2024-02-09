Premier Soccer League Withholds 2024 Season Fixtures

4 minutes ago Fri, 09 Feb 2024 10:22:00 GMT

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) says it will not release the 2024 league fixtures until the Eastern Region Division One Soccer League (ERSL) promotion saga has been resolved.

The new season is scheduled to commence in exactly two weeks tomorrow, but teams are yet to be furnished with the fixture schedules for matchday one as the legal battle for promotion in the ERSL between Bikita Minerals and Tenax is yet to be concluded.

The case is now before the ZIFA Appeals Committee and will resume with a full hearing on 16 February, just seven days before the season kicks off.

