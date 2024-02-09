Sengezo Tshabangu Now A Senator

5 minutes ago Fri, 09 Feb 2024 11:02:03 GMT

Disputed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu is now a member of the Senate.

As reported by NewsDay, Tshabangu wormed his way into Senate as one of the CCC Proportional Representatives after recalling several opposition legislators under controversial circumstances.

In a Government Gazette published this Friday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson named Tshabangu among the new CCC lawmakers.

