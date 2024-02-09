Pindula|Search Pindula
5 minutes agoFri, 09 Feb 2024 11:02:03 GMT
Sengezo Tshabangu Now A Senator

Disputed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu is now a member of the Senate.

As reported by NewsDay, Tshabangu wormed his way into Senate as one of the CCC Proportional Representatives after recalling several opposition legislators under controversial circumstances.

In a Government Gazette published this Friday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson named Tshabangu among the new CCC lawmakers.

The notice also announced the replacement of five CCC proportional representatives in the National Assembly.

