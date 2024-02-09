Sengezo Tshabangu Now A Senator
5 minutes agoFri, 09 Feb 2024 11:02:03 GMT
Disputed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu is now a member of the Senate.
As reported by NewsDay, Tshabangu wormed his way into Senate as one of the CCC Proportional Representatives after recalling several opposition legislators under controversial circumstances.
In a Government Gazette published this Friday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson named Tshabangu among the new CCC lawmakers.
The notice also announced the replacement of five CCC proportional representatives in the National Assembly.
More: Pindula News
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v