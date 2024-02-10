Teenage Hadebe Makes Turkish Premier League Return Joining Konyaspor
Warriors defender Teenage Manero Hadebe has made a return to the Turkish Premier League after joining Konyaspor, a top-flight league side in Turkey. Hadebe, previously played for Turkish Yeni Matalanyaspor before switching to American Major League Soccer (MLS) side Houston Dynamo.
Hadedebe who is known as the gangly defender, for his style of play, signed a short-term contract until the end of the current season allegedly because Konyaspor is currently struggling in the relegation zone of the Turkish league.
Hadebe is a former player for Bantu Rovers Football Club, Chicken Inn Football Club, and Kaizer Chiefs. He represented the Zimbabwe Under-23 soccer team and is a regular player for the senior men’s national team. He made his debut at the COSAFA Cup tournament in 2016, where he scored a goal against Seychelles. He also scored in a friendly match against Uganda in the same year.
In 2014, Hadebe was considered a potential candidate for the Soccer Star of the Year award, although he didn’t make it to the Best 11 list. He joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2017, signing a four-year deal with the South African-based club. However, in 2019, he moved to Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Süper Lig following the African Cup of Nations Finals played in Egypt.
There are rumors that Hadebe might return to Kaizer Chiefs during the upcoming winter transfer window in June. Sources suggest that Amakhosi, as Kaizer Chiefs is known, has presented a tempting offer to secure the services of the talented Zimbabwean defender.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash