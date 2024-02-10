Teenage Hadebe Makes Turkish Premier League Return Joining Konyaspor

4 minutes ago Sat, 10 Feb 2024 16:29:52 GMT

Warriors defender Teenage Manero Hadebe has made a return to the Turkish Premier League after joining Konyaspor, a top-flight league side in Turkey. Hadebe, previously played for Turkish Yeni Matalanyaspor before switching to American Major League Soccer (MLS) side Houston Dynamo.

Hadedebe who is known as the gangly defender, for his style of play, signed a short-term contract until the end of the current season allegedly because Konyaspor is currently struggling in the relegation zone of the Turkish league.

Hadebe is a former player for Bantu Rovers Football Club, Chicken Inn Football Club, and Kaizer Chiefs. He represented the Zimbabwe Under-23 soccer team and is a regular player for the senior men’s national team. He made his debut at the COSAFA Cup tournament in 2016, where he scored a goal against Seychelles. He also scored in a friendly match against Uganda in the same year.

Feedback