Zimbabwe Deports Zambia's Opposition Politician Chishimba Kambwili

7 minutes ago Sat, 10 Feb 2024 07:50:32 GMT

Chishimba Kambwili, a member of Zambia’s former ruling party, the Patriotic Front (PF), has been deported from Zimbabwe and returned to Zambia after being held in custody for at least nine days, according to Lusaka Times. Kambwili had fled to Zimbabwe on January 30, 2024, reportedly seeking medical treatment with the help of a Zimbabwean citizen. However, he was arrested by Zimbabwean authorities upon arrival.

Zambia’s Home Affairs Minister, Jack Mwiimbu, confirmed that Kambwili was handed over to Zambian authorities at the Chirundu border post on Thursday 8 February 2024 at 23:00 hours. Kambwili is currently admitted to Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka, where his health condition is being assessed.

Speaking to the media in Mushindamo District, Minister Mwiimbu clarified that Kambwili had entered Zimbabwe illegally and voluntarily surrendered his passport to immigration officers at the Chirundu border when asked to appear before them. He emphasised that the Zambian government did not confiscate Kambwili’s passport or restrict his travel for medical purposes.

Feedback