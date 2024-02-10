Zimbabwe Deports Zambia's Opposition Politician Chishimba Kambwili
Chishimba Kambwili, a member of Zambia’s former ruling party, the Patriotic Front (PF), has been deported from Zimbabwe and returned to Zambia after being held in custody for at least nine days, according to Lusaka Times. Kambwili had fled to Zimbabwe on January 30, 2024, reportedly seeking medical treatment with the help of a Zimbabwean citizen. However, he was arrested by Zimbabwean authorities upon arrival.
Zambia’s Home Affairs Minister, Jack Mwiimbu, confirmed that Kambwili was handed over to Zambian authorities at the Chirundu border post on Thursday 8 February 2024 at 23:00 hours. Kambwili is currently admitted to Maina Soko Hospital in Lusaka, where his health condition is being assessed.
Speaking to the media in Mushindamo District, Minister Mwiimbu clarified that Kambwili had entered Zimbabwe illegally and voluntarily surrendered his passport to immigration officers at the Chirundu border when asked to appear before them. He emphasised that the Zambian government did not confiscate Kambwili’s passport or restrict his travel for medical purposes.
Minister Mwiimbu further reiterated that the Zambian and Zimbabwean governments collaborated in locating Kambwili, who was considered an illegal immigrant in Zimbabwe due to his unlawful entry. As a result, the Zimbabwean authorities decided to deport him, a move that Minister Mwiimbu commended.
Addressing social media claims of mistreatment, Minister Mwiimbu highlighted President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to provide Kambwili with access to medical care, despite his criminal record and political affiliation. He emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of all citizens, as demonstrated by Kambwili’s evacuation for medical attention.
Since becoming the leader of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema has faced accusations of using the military, police, and courts to target members of the former ruling party, particularly former president Edgar Lungu and his family. Some analysts believe that Hichilema aims to keep the former ruling party weakened until the next elections in 2026, as he plans to run for a second term.