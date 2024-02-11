Success Story Of 16-Year-Old Zimbabwean's Heart Surgery In India An Indictment On African Leaders

She came back to us this year, saying she needed sponsorship to open up her valves. We helped to fund her travel to India for extensive heart surgery, so we are excited that it went well.

Mrs. Rose Peters, the secretary and foundation chairperson of the Rotary Club of Chitungwiza, mentioned that their organization assists children from all parts of Zimbabwe. She told The Sunday Mail:

We do this by following the database at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. From 2015, we have helped several children and they all succeeded besides one from Mutoko who did not make it.

Indictment on African Leaders

Daphine’s successful surgery and return home highlight the importance of strengthening healthcare systems in Zimbabwe and across Africa. It is concerning that many African leaders, especially political elites, often seek medical treatment abroad, spending significant amounts of money that is enough to capacitate local health institutions. This situation reflects a lack of investment in local healthcare institutions. As a result, many skilled healthcare professionals leave Africa for better working conditions and higher salaries in Europe, America, and Oceania. Africa, with its abundant natural resources, has the potential to excel in all sectors, including healthcare.

India’s healthcare sector has evolved significantly over time. Before independence in 1947, healthcare was primarily provided by private practitioners and charitable organizations, resulting in limited access, especially in rural areas. After independence, the government took steps to prioritize healthcare and initiated national health programs to address major health challenges.

In the 1990s, economic reforms opened the doors for private investment in healthcare, leading to the growth of private hospitals, diagnostic centres, and pharmaceutical companies. This expansion improved access to advanced medical technologies and enhanced healthcare services in urban areas. Now it is a destination for other nationalities, mainly from Africa.

