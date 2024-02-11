Success Story Of 16-Year-Old Zimbabwean's Heart Surgery In India An Indictment On African Leaders
Sixteen-year-old Daphine Unah Jairos has returned home after undergoing successful heart surgery in India. Daphine had a severe heart problem that affected her breathing due to the closure of her valves. She previously received treatment in India in 2016, but the condition resurfaced recently, leading her to travel back to India on January 22 for the operation.
The National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (NOIC) and the Rotary Club of Chitungwiza funded Daphine’s trip and medical expenses. Upon her arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, NOIC commercial director Ms. Christine Chikwaiti expressed joy, stating that Daphine was part of the group they sponsored in 2016 for treatment in India. She explained that when Daphine approached them this year seeking sponsorship for valve correction, they gladly supported her journey for extensive heart surgery. She said:
We are elated today to receive Daphine Jairos, who was part of the 2016 group that we sponsored to travel to India to get treatment.Feedback
She came back to us this year, saying she needed sponsorship to open up her valves. We helped to fund her travel to India for extensive heart surgery, so we are excited that it went well.
Mrs. Rose Peters, the secretary and foundation chairperson of the Rotary Club of Chitungwiza, mentioned that their organization assists children from all parts of Zimbabwe. She told The Sunday Mail:
We do this by following the database at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. From 2015, we have helped several children and they all succeeded besides one from Mutoko who did not make it.
Indictment on African Leaders
Daphine’s successful surgery and return home highlight the importance of strengthening healthcare systems in Zimbabwe and across Africa. It is concerning that many African leaders, especially political elites, often seek medical treatment abroad, spending significant amounts of money that is enough to capacitate local health institutions. This situation reflects a lack of investment in local healthcare institutions. As a result, many skilled healthcare professionals leave Africa for better working conditions and higher salaries in Europe, America, and Oceania. Africa, with its abundant natural resources, has the potential to excel in all sectors, including healthcare.
India’s healthcare sector has evolved significantly over time. Before independence in 1947, healthcare was primarily provided by private practitioners and charitable organizations, resulting in limited access, especially in rural areas. After independence, the government took steps to prioritize healthcare and initiated national health programs to address major health challenges.
In the 1990s, economic reforms opened the doors for private investment in healthcare, leading to the growth of private hospitals, diagnostic centres, and pharmaceutical companies. This expansion improved access to advanced medical technologies and enhanced healthcare services in urban areas. Now it is a destination for other nationalities, mainly from Africa.
