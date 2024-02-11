Zimbabwean Survey Reveals Agriculture Remains Primary Income Source Despite Challenges

8 minutes ago Sun, 11 Feb 2024 11:56:59 GMT

According to a recent survey conducted by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat), agriculture remains the primary source of income for the majority of Zimbabweans, despite challenges such as rising farming input costs and adverse weather conditions. The survey, called the Rapid Poverty Income Consumption and Expenditure Survey (PICES), observed that farming accounted for 29 percent of household incomes, down from 39 percent in the previous period. However, wage employment has emerged as a growing source of income, with 22 percent of households relying on it compared to 15 percent previously.

The shift in income sources suggests a transformation in the economy, potentially influenced by factors such as changing job markets, climate variations, and rural-urban migration. Farming continues to sustain millions of people, but the survey identified the increasing cost of farming inputs as a major challenge, affecting over 11 percent of households. Experts attribute the rising costs to fertilizers, seeds, and equipment, The Sunday Mail reported.

The survey also highlighted the positive impact of government interventions in mitigating the challenges faced by farmers. Mr Tobias Musara, a Development Studies Senior Lecturer with a local university said:

