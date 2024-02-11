ZIMSEC Has Announced 2024 Exam Fees

8 minutes ago Sun, 11 Feb 2024 17:42:35 GMT

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced the examination fees for the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level exams. The government will cover 55 percent of the total cost for students in public schools. However, this subsidy applies to a maximum of seven O-level subjects and four A-level subjects, including Communication Skills. The remaining 45 percent of the fees will be paid by the students in public schools.

ZIMSEC Director of Finance Ms Zipora Muzenda said in a statement: