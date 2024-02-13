Govt Implored To Remove VAT, Duty On Condoms

5 minutes ago Tue, 13 Feb 2024 16:19:31 GMT

Population Solutions for Health (PSH), the distributor of Protector Plus condoms, has urged the Government to remove Value Added Tax (VAT) and import duty on condoms to make them easily accessible to promote condom usage in the country.

This comes as Zimbabwe celebrates International Condom Day this Tuesday, 13 February, a day set aside to recognise the role played by condoms in preventing HIV infection, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and unwanted pregnancies.

In a statement, PSH said there is a shortage of domestic funding for condom procurement, hence its call for duty and VAT to be scrapped for condoms. It said:

