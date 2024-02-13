Govt Implored To Remove VAT, Duty On Condoms
Population Solutions for Health (PSH), the distributor of Protector Plus condoms, has urged the Government to remove Value Added Tax (VAT) and import duty on condoms to make them easily accessible to promote condom usage in the country.
This comes as Zimbabwe celebrates International Condom Day this Tuesday, 13 February, a day set aside to recognise the role played by condoms in preventing HIV infection, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and unwanted pregnancies.
In a statement, PSH said there is a shortage of domestic funding for condom procurement, hence its call for duty and VAT to be scrapped for condoms. It said:
Population Solutions for Health Calls for Increased Domestic Support for Condom Procurement on International Condom Day Population Solutions for Health (PSH), the distributor of Protector Plus condoms, is pleased to join the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) and the global community in commemorating International Condom Day on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.
This day serves as a reminder of the critical role condoms play in preventing HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and unintended pregnancies.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
As we observe this day, we want to emphasize the shortage of domestic funding for condom procurement and call for the removal of import duty and VAT for condoms. This will make condoms more affordable in the market and secure the future availability of condoms without donor funding.
While Zimbabwe has achieved considerable success in condom programming, more work needs to be done to address the challenges that threaten to reverse the gains.
PSH noted that the condom programme in Zimbabwe heavily relies on donor support which has reduced over the years. It said:
The condom program heavily relies on donor support which has reduced over the years, negatively impacting funding for public and social marketing sector condoms, which serve the marginalized communities and low-income earners.
The shortage of domestic funding for condom procurement and related programming further worsens the situation.
The commercial sector’s condom supply has been decreasing over the past two decades, partly due to higher taxes (VAT and Import Duty) on condoms, which make commercial condoms expensive and unviable.
PSH is actively supporting the MoHCC in developing a sustainable condom market that promotes long-term condom use with reduced reliance on donor funding.
A key aspect of this effort is advocating for increased domestic funding for condoms and the removal of VAT and import duty on condoms.
As International Condom Day is commemorated, PSH remains committed to advancing condom programming and expanding access to quality sexual and reproductive health services and products.
By addressing challenges in the market, significant progress can be made in preventing HIV, STIs, and unintended pregnancies.
Using condoms has several benefits which include protection against sexually transmitted infections (STIs), such as HIV/AIDS, gonorrhoea, chlamydia, and syphilis.
They are also an effective form of contraception, helping to prevent unplanned pregnancies when used consistently and correctly.
More: Pindula News