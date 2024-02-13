Japan Donates US$1.36 Million Food Aid To Zimbabwe

The Ambassador of Japan to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Shinichi Yamanaka, expressed his country’s commitment to supporting people in need of food aid. He said:

Japan is committed to supporting communities in need of emergency food assistance. I hope that this assistance will help vulnerable people to overcome the current crisis.



Through the Lean Season Assistance, WFP complements the Government of Zimbabwe’s Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy, which aims to mitigate household food stock depletion, minimise harmful coping mechanisms, and prevent the most vulnerable people from falling deeper into food insecurity.

Francesca Erdelmann, WFP’s Representative and Country Director, said Japan’s contribution will go a long way to mitigating the effects of El Nino. Said Erdelmann:

We appreciate the generosity of the Government of Japan, as this donation will significantly contribute to our efforts in alleviating hunger and improving the lives of those most in need. The coming lean season could see more people requiring food assistance due to the impact of El Niño. Japan’s contribution will go a long way to ensure we can help communities.

The El Niño phenomenon will have significant consequences for food and nutrition security across the region.

Communities affected will have lower harvests and fewer livelihood opportunities, culminating in a deeper and earlier 2024/2025 lean season.

Japan is a long-standing partner of WFP’s assistance in Zimbabwe. Since 2019, Japan has contributed over US$25.5 million to WFP-supported food assistance and resilience-building for vulnerable communities in the country.

