3 700 People Arrested Under Operation "No To Land Barons And Illegal Settlements On Land"

The operation started in January 2024 and is progressing well. As of 12th February 2024, a total of 3 775 suspects have been arrested with 985 convictions being made by the courts, while 3 360 cases are pending trial.

Notable arrests have been made in Masvingo where 28 suspects were accounted for in Tokwane-Ngundu Resettlement.

The suspects had illegally settled on the grazing lands without the authority of the Ministry of Land, Agricultural, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

In Mashonaland West Province, Police in Karoi arrested 26 suspects who were occupying grazing lands and distributing gazetted land to their relatives at Lazy Five Farm.

Investigations carried out unearthed that the suspects were paying US$15.00 or maize equivalent, to the plot holders.

In Matabeleland South Province, 123 suspects were arrested at Enyandeni Resettlement Area, Gwanda. The suspects settled themselves on the gazetted land without lawful authority.

In Matabeleland North Province, Thulani Nzima aged (53) was arrested for illegal allocation of land in which he allocated six residential stands to desperate home seekers for payment in Siganda, Mbembeswana 1 Village, Nyamandlovu.

Investigations carried out unearthed that the beneficiaries paid US$300.00 and ZAR4 000.00 to the suspect.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to issue regular updates on the operation to the public.

He urged members of the public to verify the status of any land before being settled or made to pay for the allocation or development.

The police also implored the public to report criminal activities by land barons at any nearest Police Station or National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.

More: Pindula News

