Castle Lager Challenge Cup Match Rescheduled

League matches will commence a week later on the first weekend of March.

However, the PSL recently stated that it will not release the 2024 league fixtures until the Eastern Region Division One Soccer League (ERSL) promotion saga has been resolved.

Teams are yet to be furnished with the fixture schedules for matchday one as the legal battle for promotion in the ERSL between Bikita Minerals and Tenax is yet to be concluded.

The case is now before the ZIFA Appeals Committee and will resume with a full hearing on 16 February.

Bikita Minerals were promoted to the top flight following a boardroom decision but the move was challenged by Tenax who had finished top of the log standings on the final day of the season.

