Castle Lager Challenge Cup Match Rescheduled
The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) is scheduled to commence on 24 February with the Castle Lager Challenge Cup between league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos, reported Soccer24.
The match will be played at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro. Kick-off is at 2 PM CAT.
The match was initially set to be played a week earlier but was pushed to a later date.
League matches will commence a week later on the first weekend of March.
However, the PSL recently stated that it will not release the 2024 league fixtures until the Eastern Region Division One Soccer League (ERSL) promotion saga has been resolved.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Teams are yet to be furnished with the fixture schedules for matchday one as the legal battle for promotion in the ERSL between Bikita Minerals and Tenax is yet to be concluded.
The case is now before the ZIFA Appeals Committee and will resume with a full hearing on 16 February.
Bikita Minerals were promoted to the top flight following a boardroom decision but the move was challenged by Tenax who had finished top of the log standings on the final day of the season.
More: Pindula News