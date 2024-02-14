Dozens Of Families Face Eviction From Farm To Pave Way For Chief Zvimba

Guviro was remanded on bail to 26 February for trial when an application for joinder with co-accused persons will be tendered.

The complainant in the matter is the State represented by lands officer, Wilfred Bika.

Prosecuting, Brighton Machekera alleged that on 06 July 2001, the Government of Zimbabwe acquired and gazetted Lion Kopje farm measuring 624.402 ha in extent.

The farm situated in the Zvimba District was planned by the relevant ministry and initially parcelled out to A1 farmers, who were granted offer letters.

It is further alleged that on 30 June 2010, the farm was changed to an A2 (commercial) farm and all A1 offer letters were withdrawn by the Ministry of Lands, including Plot 8 where Guviro is residing.

The whole of Lion Kopje farm was subsequently allocated to Chief Zvimba who was granted an offer letter in 2012.

It was heard the accused person was served with a withdrawal of land offer and also handed a relocation offer, but he refused to sign it.

This comes as the Government has embarked an exercise dubbed “Operation Order No To Land Barons” to remove people accused of being irregularly settled on State land.

Over the past few weeks, scores of villagers who have been living on the land for the past two decades have been arraigned before the courts for alleged illegal settlement and are now homeless.

