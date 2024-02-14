Three Men In Court For Stealing CIO Officer's Gun

They were granted US$150 bail each, ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to reside at their given addresses until the finalisation of the case.

Ndlovu, Moyo, and Ncube were also ordered to report every Friday at Pumula East Police Station. They are expected to be back in court on 26 February.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

The complainant in the matter is Blesseward Zvikaramba, who is employed by the Office of the President.

It is alleged that on 28 January 2024, Zvikaramba parked his motor vehicle, a Toyota D4D at around 5 PM, at Liquor Suppliers along Fife Street in Bulawayo.

Zvikaramba allegedly left a government service firearm, a CZ pistol loaded with a magazine of 5 blank rounds, his wallet containing identification particulars, six castle lite beers, a pack of brutal fruit and two 750ml bottles of whisky.

During his absence, the trio allegedly hatched a plan to break into the vehicle using an unknown object and stole the gun and beers.

Ndlovu and Moyo were arrested by police officers from Donnington Police Station and following interviews with CID officers, they implicated Nekati leading to his arrest.

The trio led police officers to the scene of the crime.

Prosecutors said that the value of the stolen goods was US$50 excluding the firearm.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment